Mobile Suit Gundam Shares First Look at Crocs Collab

In 2024, the likes of Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, Itachi Uchiha, and Kakashi received their own line of anime-influenced Crocs. The shoes have long been a comfortable alternative for many and now it appears that Mobile Suit Gundam has created their own pair. The popular mech series unveiled the new Crocs at this year’s Anime Expo and also revealed details regarding how you can get your hands on the anime-themed shoes. As the Gundam series continues to churn out new anime adaptations to this day, it should come as no surprise that new merchandise is being revealed.

The Mobile Suit Gundam series recently saw some serious success thanks to its latest series, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. Focusing on the story of Suletta Mercury, the mech series was specifically created to appeal to a younger anime audience and thanks to three seasons, earned its place in the Gundam universe. Later this year, a new Gundam series is arriving on Netflix in Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance. Unlike many other anime series that came before it, the Netflix original will use CG animation to tell a new side story that took place in the universe that started it all.

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise revealed the upcoming Crocs at this year’s Anime Expo as the mech franchise has a booth set up at the massive anime convention. With the Gundam series showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, decades following its premiere in the 1970s,

ATTENTION #AX2024 attendees!



If you visit The Gundam Base you'll have an exclusive early opportunity to Preorder our upcoming Collaborative #Gundam @Crocs pic.twitter.com/qMUWGsjPs1 — Gundam.Info NA Official (@GundamInfoNA) July 5, 2024

If you want to learn more about this Gundam-themed footwear, here’s how Crocs describes the collaboration, “Designed for young fans of Gundam, this version of the All-Terrain Clog celebrates the popular Japanese sci-fi franchise. They feature a design inspired by the Mobile Suit Gundam, with a colorful print graphic, custom rivets, and Gundam Jibbitz™ charms. Plus, there’s a rugged outsole and an adjustable turbo strap featuring a Gundam-inspired design. With lightweight construction and Crocs comfort, they’re a fun and practical choice for parties and everyday wear. The Kids’ Gundam All Terrain Clog helps kids show off their passion for Gundam wherever they go.” You can pre-order a pair by clicking here.

