Gundam Fans Recreate Spot-on Anime Moments with Gunpla Kits

Mobile Suit Gundam has spread its wings not just through the world of anime over the course of its decades long tenure, but also in the world of plastic figurines with Gunplas and fans of the franchise have used the models that have sold over 500 million units since debuting to recreate some of the biggest moments of the series! With the Gundam series having spread the mech suits over countless animated series and films, there have been more than enough material to mine in creating the Gundam plastic models that have become a hot ticket item throughout the years.

The Mobile Suit Gundam anime series debuted in 1979, recently having the franchise celebrating its fortieth anniversary. While some of the original plans to celebrate the franchise such as its involvement with the 2020 Summer Olympics that would focus on the G Satellite sending messages down to earth and the latest feature length film of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash. The Gunplas that are used in these recreated scenes focus on the first anime that followed the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon and the personal battles between Amuro and Char, which was going to subsequently be revisited in Hathaway's Flash.

Twitter User Cody shared these impressive models that were fashioned to recreate some of the biggest moments of the Mobile Suit Gundam series, modeling the original mech suit along with Amuro himself who helped kick off the long running franchise:

