Mobile Suit Gundam Brings First Film Trilogy to Netflix

✖

Netflix is all aboard the Gundam train, not simply by revealing that the latest film in the franchise, Hathaway's Flash, will be streaming exclusively on the platform, but also by tasking director Jordan Vogt-Roberts with a live-action adaptation of the legendary anime franchise. In order to prepare fans for the upcoming Hathaway release, Netflix has recently brought the original film trilogy of the Gundam franchise to its streaming service, letting fans relive the events that saw the Earth Federation battle against the Principality of Zeon and started the anime franchise that would become legendary within the medium.

The three films from the Gundam franchise include Mobile Suit Gundam I, Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow, Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space. These three films essentially retell the events of the original series, with Char's Counter Attack also be adding to Netflix's ever-expanding dive into the Gundam universe. One of the main drawing points of the Gundam series, aside from killer action involving giant mech suits duking it out, is that the franchise has created multiple stories that span realities and timelines that are all united by the inclusion of mobile suits and will continue having a heavy presence in the world of anime for years to come.

The director of the upcoming Mobile Suit: Gundam live-action adaptation lent his thoughts on Netflix's inclusion of these classic films from the franchise, noting that the posters have been burned into the creator's mind forever and definitely had a hand in Vogt-Roberts' part in the universe:

Not only are these gorgeous posters burned into my brain forever — but for those not initiated with the brilliance of what Gundam started 42 years ago… you will soon have no excuse to dive into the beginning of this infinitely iconic and influential world. Char & Amuro await… https://t.co/31Di2Q9CNC — (((Jordan Vogt-Roberts))) (@VogtRoberts) June 12, 2021

Gundam hasn't just appeared via its various anime series and movies but has also received a number of real-life statues around the world, with Japan revealing its "Walking Gundam" last year that continues to take steps in the East to this day.

Will you be binging these new Gundam movies on Netflix? Which upcoming Gundam project are you most looking forward to? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mobile Suits.