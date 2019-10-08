Prep For The Blast Impulse With This Upcoming Gundam Model

Gundam isn’t just a franchise that has managed to conquer the anime world with more anime franchises than we can name, but also the world of model kits with a series of mech figurines that recreate some of the biggest and most destructive Gundams that the long running franchise has to offer. With the franchise refusing to stop the Gundam model kit train any time soon, an upcoming “Blast Impulse Gundam” from the series, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny. Read on for further details about the figurine itself, its price, as well as the release date for the next big model kit!

Twitter User TimelessDimensi shared the information regarding the upcoming Blast Impulse Gundam model kit, releasing next year in January of 2020 for around $50 USD, so Gundam fans won’t be breaking the bank if they want to pick one of these figurines up:

Videos by ComicBook.com

PREORDERSTART TIME : 1 PM, 27 TH SEPTEMBER, 2019

RELEASE TIME : JANUARY, 2020 MG 1/100 BLAST IMPULSE GUNDAM BANDAI HOBBY ONLINE SHOP, 5,500円（JAPAN SALES TAX INCLUDED）https://t.co/bvLRTRKgBS pic.twitter.com/z4KdQi6o9A — Timeless Dimension タイムレス ディメンション (@TimelessDimensi) September 27, 2019

Will you be picking up this upcoming Gundam Model Kit when it releases next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Gundam franchise!

The official description for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny reads as such:

“Cosmic Era 73. Though the signing of a peace treaty brought the war between the Naturals and Coordinators to an apparent close, tensions fueled by the continued threat of Blue Cosmos continue to run high. During a conference between PLANT chairman Gilbert Dullindal and Orb representative Cagalli Yula Athha concerning the threat of a new military arms race, an Alliance special forces team attacks the ZAFT base they’re meeting at and makes off with three new Gundam mobile suits.

Forced to pursue them, Shinn Asuka of ZAFT and Athrun Zala of Orb set out aboard the new space battleship Minerva, and engage the retreating Alliance strike team in combat. But just as they catch up to the fleeing ship, the crew of the Minerva receives word of an even greater catastrophe in the making, which will undoubtedly re-ignite the brutal war between the Naturals & Coordinators all over again.”

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.