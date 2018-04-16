‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ To Announce New Anime Series Soon

Mobile Suit Gundam has been around for quite awhile, but the mecha franchise has never been so active. With dozens of games and anime projects under its belt, the sci-fi series has more fans than ever before. So, if you are one of Gundam‘s loyal fans, then you should get ready for some more mecha madness.

According to new reports, it looks like the Gundam series is set to unveil a new project this month. Japan’s Gundam Fanclub livestream confirmed a brand-new title will be announced on April 20. The special event will bring in franchise talent such as Daisuke Namikawa, Masaru Hamaguchi, Harutoshi Fukui, Naohiro Ogata, and Yasuo Miyagawa for the livestream.

So far, there is no word on what kind of project may be announced, but fans have their theories. Some are willing to bet the stream focuses on the newly announced sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam 00. The series was already confirmed in Japan, but this event could shine light on its official details.

A Gundam Fanclub livestream will be announcing a new Gundam series on April 20th. Guests expected to appear are Daisuke Namikawa, Masaru Hamaguchi, Harutoshi Fukui, Naohiro Ogata, and Yasuo Miyagawa https://t.co/58MfsiUBGR pic.twitter.com/7k0NzSy2Eu — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) April 16, 2018

Of course, others think this upcoming event has to do with an entirely different series. While some believe the event may hint at a new Mobile Suit Gundam: Unicorn project, there are others who think the new series could be a brand-new one as a whole. There is always a chance Sunrise may be working on a new story that is completely separate from any of its previous anime titles.

For now, fans will simply have to wait and see what the Gundam franchise has in store for fans. The series is most concerned with its on-going projects like Gundam Build Drivers as that anime made its debut this month for the spring season. The franchise is also set to release a sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam 00 as mention before, but there is no word on whether the project will be done episodically or as a film. If you want to learn more about Mobile Suit Gundam 00, you can read its official synopsis below:

“The year is 2307 A.D. While the Earth’s reserves of fossil fuels have been depleted, humanity has obtained a new nearly infinite source of energy to replace them, in the form of large-scale solar powered generation systems based on three huge orbital elevators. However, the benefits of this system are available only to a handful of major powers and their allies. These orbital elevators belong to three superpower blocs: the Union, a coalition of free nations led by the United States of America; the Human Reform League, a socialist group led by China, Russia and India; and the AEU, a parliamentary organization led by the nations of continental Europe.

These confederations continue to play a grand zero-sum game for the sake of their own prestige and prosperity. Thus, even in the 24th Century, humanity has yet to unite as one. In this world of unceasing conflict, a private armed organization steps forward, declaring their intention to the eliminate war through martial force. Using the power of their mobile suits combatively, a series of four high-performance machines each dubbed “Gundam”, the paramilitary organization known as Celestial Being takes the world-stage beginning armed interventions within all the world’s nations.”

