Mononoke the Movie: Karakasa Trailer Released

When it comes to the anime medium, you’d be hard-pressed to find many projects that look quite like the upcoming Mononoke movie. While this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the supernatural Medicine Seller on the screen, it has been several years since we last saw the franchise animated. The previous series was released on the small screen in 2007 so the wait to see a new Mononoke anime has been quite lengthy. Now, the film dropping this week in Japan has a new trailer highlighting its more action-packed scenes.

While the animation style for the upcoming Mononoke film remains true to what we’ve seen in the past, there is a major difference in the movie from the past anime adaptations. Unfortunately, the actor who portrayed the main character, Takahiro Sakurai, won’t be returning to the role for the anime’s return. Aside from voicing the Medicine Seller, Sakurai has had major roles in Jujutsu Kaisen as Geto, Demon Slayer as Giyu, Mob Psycho 100 as Reigen, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as Kishibe Rohan to name a few. The role is set to be brought to life by Hiroshi Kamiya, who anime fans might recognize as Blue Lock’s Jinpachi, One Piece’s Law, and Attack on Titan’s Levi.

While the return of Mononoke will hit theaters in Japan on July 26th, there has yet to be word on the project coming to North America. The anime franchise is rather obscure when compared to the likes of Demon Slayer and Dragon Ball, though thanks to the continued popularity of the anime industry, it’s a safe bet that this film will make its way to the West in some fashion.

If you want to watch Mononoke, you can find the anime streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Crunchyroll. Here’s how the streaming services describe the series, “In feudal Japan, evil spirits known as mononoke plague both households and the countryside, leaving a trail of fear in their wake. One mysterious person has the power to slay the mononoke where they stand; he is known only as the Medicine Seller, and he vanquishes the spirits using the power of his Exorcism Sword. However, in order to draw his sword he must first understand the Form, Truth and Reason of the mononoke. Armed with a sharp wit and keen intellect, the Medicine Seller wanders from place to place, striking down the evil spirits in his wake.”

