The Best Seinen Mystery Anime of All Time Is Finally Coming to Blu-ray

After years of fans asking for a higher quality version of what is possibly one of the best anime made, they have been answered as the legendary Monster series is finally being released in Blu-ray version soon, courtesy of Discotek Media. The series is a cult-classic and highly praised, and for good reason, but its physical media presence has been lacking, with resellers charging a fortune for DVDs, and Blu-rays existing but region-locked to the chagrin of American fans. The announcement that it will be available to North American audiences in such high quality is a big win for the thousands who have been waiting all this time, as Naoki Urasawa’s masterpiece and his most well-known work eyes a next year release.

On August 9th, 2025, in this year’s Otakon convention, Discotek Media unveiled 9 upcoming licenses, featuring classics and hits. Among them is the 2004 anime Monster, and Discotek is set to release all 74 episodes in high definition in 2026. Furthermore, the Blu-ray will feature Japanese audio and English subtitles, as well as an English dub. Other exciting titles that are set to be licensed include Shin Ace o Nerae!, Shin-chan, the Digimon

franchise’s fourth, fifth, and sixth movies, and more. Given the company’s history with licenses such as Berserk (1997), City Hunter, Fist of the North Star, and more, the upcoming release of Monster is surely going to satisfy fans’ hopes of experiencing the once-in-a-lifetime series in great quality.

Written and illustrated by Naoki Urusawa, Monster revolves around Dr. Kenzo Tenma, a brilliant surgeon at Isler Memorial and fiancé to the director’s daughter, who sees his life unravel after defying orders to save a young boy over the mayor. The mayor dies, costing Tenma his career, status, and relationship. Soon after, the boy and his twin vanish, and several doctors are murdered. Nine years later, a BKA agent suspects Tenma, but he crosses paths with someone from his past—the true cause of these events. Haunted by regret, Tenma journeys across Germany, encountering allies who inspire his resolve to stop the deadly consequences of his choice and seek redemption.

The anime was adapted by studio Madhouse (Hunter x Hunter, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Hajime no Ippo) in 2004, and with 74 total episodes, it is one of the highest-rated manga and anime. Tackling extremely complex issues and themes such as human morality, good and evil, and more, together with its psychological thriller aspect, is a story that will have anyone on the edge of their seats and will not let up. The animation that was ahead of its time, the harrowing and tense soundtracks, and the engrossing storytelling, the anime has accumulated a loyal following over the years and was Urusawa’s first major hit before continuing to make others such as 20th Century Boys, Pluto, and Billy Bat.

The manga has more than 20 copies in circulation and has won and been nominated for many awards, such as the prestigious Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize and the Shogakukan Manga Award in the general category. The anime that was faithful to the story and enhanced it with aspects only possible through the medium is a great gateway for anyone interested in the works of the manga of the man described as “the greatest storyteller of our time” by Bong Joon Ho, and 2026 will see it available in the best quality yet.