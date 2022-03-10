Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Unveils Its New Spin-Off

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is one of the biggest isekai series in anime these days. It wasn’t long ago the anime wrapped its first season, and fans are counting down the days until its special OVA drops in Japan. For many of those fans, they’ve turned to the manga to keep them busy while they wait, and a new report has confirmed another spin-off is on its way.

The update comes from overseas as Japanese reports confirmed Mushoku Tensei: Eris Gaiden is in the works. The manga spin-off will be penned by Okano Yuu and Higake Take. The story is set to begin on March 15th as an exclusive to the Gangan app, so readers will want to keep up with that date.

As for what this spin-off will focus on, Eris stands in as its main character. Reports have revealed this manga will follow Eris during her travels after being separated from Rudeus. Fans can expect Eris to get into plenty of battles along the way, and of course, she’ll make new allies with each stop.

This new spin-off is just one of several to have spawned from Mushoku Tensei so far. The franchise has several volumes of Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious, Mushoku Tensei: Even If It’s a 4-Koma, I’ll Get Serious, and Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go To Another World – Anthologies. Now, Eris is getting her very own story to spin out, and readers are eager to see what else the series might be working on behind the scenes.

