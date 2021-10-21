Mushoku Tensei Drops First-Look at Episode 15

The genre of Isekai has become a big part of the anime medium in the past few years, with the series in said genre normally focusing on a protagonist from a mundane world, such as our own, being dragged into a magical one that can often seem similar to worlds created by MMORPGs such as World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV. One of the most popular examples currently running is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, which has revealed a brand new preview for its upcoming fifteenth episode on the series’ official website.

The official description for the fifteenth episode of Jobless Reincarnation reads as such:

“Rudeus, Ellis, and Louis Geld were welcomed into the Dordia settlement. Ellis is pleased to learn that this village is Guillene’s hometown, but Guillene’s older brother, Gyges, throws her out as a mess of the clan, and the two are in a rush. While Rudeus and his friends are confused by the fact that it is not free, Ellis decides to teach swordsmanship to Gyges’ daughter Minitona,”

Like many other Isekai series, including the likes of Sword Art Online and Log Horizon, Jobless Reincarnation began as a light novel series in 2012, receiving a large number of manga adaptations before finally hitting the anime scene earlier this year. The second cour of the first season is already underway, though we’d be willing to bet that a second season might be announced considering the fan response to the initial episodes.

If you’re unfamiliar with one of the biggest Isekai series around, the official description for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation reads as such:

“The story follows a 34-year-old man who is killed after trying to save someone from getting hit by a car. He soon finds himself reincarnated in a magical world as Rudeus Greyrat, except that he gets his whole life reset, starting as a baby. With all of his knowledge from his previous life, and a new heaping helping of magical ability, Rudeus quickly becomes a formidable warrior ready for adventure. Oh, and he’s still a total pervert.”

Have you been following along with the story of the Jobless Reincarnation? What is your favorite Isekai series to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Isekai.