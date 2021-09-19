Mushoku Tensei Hypes Fall Return With New Trailer

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is now hyping its Fall return with a new trailer for Part 2 of its debut anime season! Rifujin na Magonote’s original novel and light novel series officially made its anime debut earlier this year as part of the Winter 2021 slate of new anime, and with it fans were introduced to the work from a brand new studio, Studio Bind, that was formed specifically to adapt this new series. It ended its first 11 episode cour, and was initially scheduled to return for its final slate of episodes this Summer before being delayed.

Following the delay, now Part 2 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’s debut anime season will be making its debut next month as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule. This new cour of episodes will continue Rudeus, Eris, and Ruijerd’s travels through the mysterious Demon Continent, and the newest trailer for the anime’s return teases all kinds of new characters, powers, and dangers that Rudeus and his Dead End party will have to face together and somehow overcome. You can check it out in the video above!

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 is scheduled to premiere in Japan on October 3rd, and will be running for 12 episodes in total. Yuiko Ohara returns from performing the opening and ending themes for the first cour to perform the opening theme for the second part, “Keisho no Uta,” that fans get a small tease of in this newest trailer. Part 2 of the first season features a returning staff and cast, but has yet to confirm who will be the voices behind some of the newer additions.

Funimation has previously confirmed they will be streaming Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘s new episodes upon their return on October 3rd, so if you wanted to catch up before then you can find the first cour of episodes now streaming with them with both an English subtitled and dubbed release. They describe the anime as such, “When a 34-year-old underachiever gets run over by a bus, his story doesn’t end there. Reincarnated in a new world as an infant, Rudy will seize every opportunity to live the life he’s always wanted. Armed with new friends, some freshly acquired magical abilities, and the courage to do the things he’s always dreamed of, he’s embarking on an epic adventure—with all of his past experience intact!”

