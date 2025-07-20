Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Has Good News For Season 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has been away for quite some time now, and with barely any news, but fans of the legendary isekai series have been treated to some great news signaling the return of the series very soon. While it was revealed the series would return in 2026, and with a teaser trailer, accompanying the exciting news, a more specific release date has finally been unveiled by the producer itself, and fans will not have to wait too long until one of the series’ best sequences is finally brought to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During this year’s Anime Expo event, it was revealed that Mushoku Tensei season 3 would premiere next year, and a new financial report by Toho Animation, which lists the producer’s anime lineup for this year and the next, confirms that Mushoku Tensei season 3 is set to start airing in April 2026, a headliners of the spring 2026 anime season. The report has other exciting details such as the finalisation of the release of Haikyuu!!‘s next film and Jujutsu Kaisen season 3, but there is nothing specific on these yet, as compared to the return of one of the best isekai anime out there.

Turning Point 4 Is Almost Here

There is a lot to be excited about Mushoku Tensei Season 3, as it contains what is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, moments in the light novel series. Every turning point has been exciting and massive, such as the Mana Calamity or the meeting with Orsted, but Turning Point 4 is about to blow all this away and start an unbelievable stretch in the source material that extends all the way to the end. If adapted properly and with care, it could definitely solidify itself as the best season so far, and while fans might be somewhat displeased with how the anime has been handling the source material, the adaptation has knocked it out of the park for all Turning Points thus far, and this trend will hopefully continue.

The only worrisome thing about the spring release date is the fact that the production time is a bit short, especially since the staff started working on the season just recently. Season 3 could very well break the trend and drop 12 episodes instead of the standard 24 installments from previous seasons. This stands alongside the fact that Studio Bind was created to animate Mushoku Tensei’s story, which makes it a bit less worrying, but the fact remains that this season has a very short gap between the start of production and release, which could impact the overall results. As the countdown to April 2026 looms closer and staff details and more updates are released, fans will get a glimpse into how the season will look.