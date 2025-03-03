Mushoku Tensei Creator Addresses the Haters in New Statement

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is one of the most controversial Isekai franchises running today, and the creator behind it all has addressed the series’ haters with a new statement on social media. Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is often credited with being the early inspiration behind many of the Isekai subgenre tropes seen in light novels and anime today. But as fans have seen through its anime adaptation especially, this comes with its own host of issues as its main character isn’t the most clean cut protagonist out there. In fact, Rudeus Greyrat is only changing further with each new season or release.

The original series creator behind Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Rifujin na Magonote, has revealed on social media that they are very aware of the many criticisms launched against the series as it develops. But even with all of that said, Magonote noted in a statement that “nothing will change.” While they are happy to receive praise, and sad to see as much criticism as it gets, ultimately they are going to tell the story they want to tell at the end of the day.

Studio Bind

Mushoku Tensei Creator Will Not Change

“I’m happy when I receive praise, sad when I receive criticism, and hurt when I receive slander or abuse, but no matter what people say, I’ll write what I want to write, so nothing will change,” Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation creator Rifujin na Magonote stated on X. It’s a frank statement shared to fans of the series, but it’s likely the result of many questioning the series’ many standout moments. In fact, this series is one of the more controversial Isekai franchises running to this day because of many of the decisions Rudeus makes throughout his new life in this fantasy world. This has been one of the central themes of the story overall.

While Mushoku Tensei has garnered criticism for its handling of elements like slavery and the use of its more sexual elements, these have also been used to advance Rudeus as a character. His lack of sexual desire and trauma as a result of a failed first experience was the core focus of the second season, and by the end of it revealed that he’s now ready for more intense adventures in the future. But at the same time, it’s hard to fault those who see issue with these ideas as it can be very uncomfortable at times.

Studio Bind

Why Mushoku Tensei Shouldn’t Change

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘s controversies go hand in hand with the series itself. For as many of the seedier elements that fans can see within it, there are just as many harsh character realities that are illuminated as a result. There are moments that see the sexualization of characters that really shouldn’t be, but it’s all through the eyes of a character who doesn’t have the best core values as a person in the first place. It’s a series that uses these seedier elements to tell its story, and its one that the creator won’t budge on no matter what criticisms might say.

There’s something inherently valuable to see a creator who refuses to back down from pursuing their vision. It’s not something that everyone is going to agree with, but it does really cement a central artistic integrity. As Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation continues to grow with more light novel releases and a third season of the anime now in development, the ultimate hope is that there’s a reason and a rhyme to all of the madness therein.