New Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Manga Announced

Mushoku Tensei has had a big year, like it or not. The series might be controversial to some still, but for the most part, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation has converted doubters to fans the world over. As season one has closed at last, all eyes are on the manga to see how it will fare solo once more. But thanks to Rudeus, well – a new manga will be joining the story’s catalog soon enough.

The update comes from Namaryuu on Twitter, a popular page dedicated to all things light novels. It was there fans were told Mushoku Tensei is getting a new manga volume, and it will adapt a favorite light novel arc.

According to the rumor, Mushoku Tensei: Depressed Magician is ready to make its manga debut. The story hails from the light novel, so those who have read volume seven will know the story. The report goes on to suggest Mushoku Tensei will adapt the light novel arc starting in late December once the anime’s first season has wrapped.

As you can imagine, all eyes are on Mushoku Tensei to see how the anime closes and this manga begins. After all, the latter has done well by fans, and writer Rifujin na Magonote has kept fans entertained. Media Factory has doled out 15 volumes since May 2014, and artist Yuka Fujikawa has yet to disappoint. Much of the pair’s work leans heavily on the Mushoku Tensei light novels which Shirotaka inked starting back in 2014. And if you have seen season one, you know the influence is alive and well on screen.

Now, Fujikawa is ready to give their take on this new arc. If all goes well, Mushoku Tensei will bring this story to the anime, but don’t be surprised if it takes a while. Season one has only just ended, and Rudeus has a ways to go before he tackles the Depressed Magician saga on screen.

What do you make of this next phase of Mushoku Tensei? Are you keeping up with the series as its manga debuts?