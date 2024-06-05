My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4 Clip Released: Watch

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 is now in the midst of setting up the major conflicts for Clark, Jimmy, and Lois, and now fans have gotten a new look at Lois and her father with a new sneak peek clip from Episode 4 of the series! My Adventures with Superman Season 2 has thrown fans right back into the thick of things as Clark has been getting his bearings as Superman while trying to balance his actual life alongside of it. But the more he tries to figure it all out, the more he's been directly challenged by outside forces.

The first season saw Lois offer quite a bit of support for Clark the more he hesitated about his new role, but that's all changed with Season 2 as the two of them are now moving in completely different directions. Lois and her father have started to distance themselves with one another in the first few episodes of the season, and the newest sneak peek clip from My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4 takes it even further as it's clear there has been a major rift between them their entire lives. You can check out the newest sneak peek below as shared by Adult Swim.

When to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4 is titled "Two Lanes Diverged" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Jimmy gets invited to the S.T.A.R. Labs Symposium; Clark joins him for support, but Lex Luthor takes over; the General flees and Lois chases after him, struggling to reconcile past experiences with the present situation."

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 4 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 8th at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."