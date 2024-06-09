My Adventures with Superman Previews Supergirl's Debut in New Episode Promo

My Adventures with Superman is gearing up for Supergirl's big debut with the promo for Season 2's next big episode! My Adventures with Superman is setting the stage for the halfway mark of its Season 2 run with Adult Swim, and things have been pretty low for each of the main trio. Clark and Lois haven't had a real conversation since the first episode, and Clark has been feeling lonelier than ever as a result. This saw him then activate a contact beacon and reach out to his cousin, Kara Zor-El, at the end of the most recent episode.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 will be officially introducing Supergirl with the next episode of the series after teasing it during the premiere and promotional materials. With the series giving every DC Comics character a new kind of spin than seen in previous iterations, it's opened up all kinds of questions about what kind of Kara she will end up being in this new anime inspired universe. Check out the promo for My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 5 below as spotted by Swimpedia on X.

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, June 15th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, "Most Eligible Superman"! pic.twitter.com/YPNB5K6hLo — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 9, 2024

How to Watch My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 5

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 5 is titled "Most Eligible Superman" and the synopsis for the episode teases it as such, "Lois and Clark's relationship comes to the breaking point when Superman receives the title of Metropolis' most eligible bachelor; Jimmy gives a girl a tour of the city; a girl is on a mission to find her long-lost cousin." My Adventures with Superman Season 2 Episode 5 will be premiering on Adult Swim on Saturday, June 15th at midnight EST. If you wanted to catch up with the first season and Season 2's available episodes so far, My Adventures with Superman can also be found streaming with Max the day after their initial debut.

Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming My Adventures with Superman Season 2 episodes as such, "In the latest season, the three best friends face a host of new threats. Powerful foes will emerge from Clark's alien past, Amanda Waller will take aim at Superman, Lois will grapple with the future, and Jimmy Olsen will spend an unbelievable amount of money. Krypton is coming for our young heroes, and its arrival will test their strength, loyalty, and love like never before."