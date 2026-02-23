My Dress-Up Darling Returns With New Release Ahead of Season 3

My Dress-Up Darling has announced it’s making a comeback with a new release while fans are waiting on the anime’s own third season return. My Dress-Up Darling might not have been the biggest manga when it first hit, but the series really exploded in popularity thanks to the success of the anime adaptation a few years ago. This is even truer now that the anime wrapped up its second season last year, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what could be coming in the franchise’s future. Now that future is brighter than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Dress-Up Darling has announced that the series is returning for a new manga titled My Dress-Up Darling: XOXO. This new spinoff series is a single volume story bringing back the characters from the main series for wacky new adventures. With Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga ending some time ago, and the anime’s future left uncertain as of this time, this new spinoff coming our way later this year is a big deal. You can find the announcement below as Square Enix prepares for its release later this October.

My Dress-Up Darling Spinoff Releasing October 2026

NEW MANGA ANNOUNCEMENT: My Dress-Up Darling XOXO! (One-Shot) 💅



Marin, Wakana, the Inui sisters, and more of your favorite characters are BACK in this ridiculously hilarious one-volume spin-off!



Arriving Oct. 2026. Preorders coming soon! 💅 https://t.co/prPhe7uFng pic.twitter.com/pKdweKL9rS — Square Enix Manga & Books (@SquareEnixBooks) February 18, 2026

My Dress-Up Darling: XOXO will be hitting shelves in the United States on October 13th, and this spinoff is going to be a perfect jump in for fans missing out on Shinichi Fukuda’s series. Seeing the characters from the original returning in a whole new context, the synopsis for the spinoff teases just how different it really is, “Marin Kitagawa, Wakana Gojo, the Inui sisters, Amane Himeno, and more of your favorite characters are BACK in this collection of comedic escapades—and they’ve all gotten a zany makeover!”

The synopsis continues with a tease for the kind of wild moments fans will see in the My Dress-Up Darling spinoff too, “Why is Wakana’s old classmate suddenly asking him for money? How many horror movies can Sajuna sit through for Shinju’s sake? Will Marin have a successful first stint as a booth babe for the Manga Club? There’s only one way to find out!” As for the future of the My Dress-Up Darling anime itself, unfortunately there has yet to be any word on whether the franchise is returning for new episodes anytime soon.

Is My Dress-Up Darling Season 3 Going to Happen?

Courtesy of CloverWorks

My Dress-Up Darling has yet to confirm whether or not a third season was going to be in the works, but those behind the scenes are hoping to see it happen. Producer Shota Umehara noted while there are currently no plans for a third season at this time, fans could help to make it happen by supporting the anime’s official releases. “The production is a complete blank slate, but once everything is in order, I would like to make another one,” Umehara stated. “I can’t make a sloppy anime. I want to express my gratitude to all the viewers.”

But the producer noted how the series can’t continue without fan support, “Also, the series cannot develop without attracting new viewers, so I would be very happy if Season 2 inspired people to watch the anime or buy the original manga,” the producer stated. “As long as you make something and people watch it and spend money on it, it’s always a customer-based business.”

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!