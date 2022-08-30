My Dress-Up Darling Drops Gorgeous New Visual

My Dress-Up Darling was one of the many notable franchises that had its anime debut earlier this year, and the series is gearing up for a new anime event this Fall with a gorgeous new key visual showing off fancy makeovers for the characters to help celebrate! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series was already a major hit with its audience, but the series found a whole new world of fans thanks to the successful debut of its anime adaptation. Unfortunately, the anime wrapped up its run this Winter without any word on a possible continuation being on the table for the future.

Although there has yet to be any official announcement for a potential second season of My Dress-Up Darling, there's certainly hope that one will get announced at a new event celebrating the anime's run taking place next month. This new event coming on September 17th in Japan, titled My Dress-Up Darling Eh～?! It's OMG crazy to see you all! , will feature members from the cast and the theme song performers, and to celebrate has released a new poster showing off some makeovers for Wakana Gojo and the central crew. Check it out below:

The anime's premiere has led to some major success for the manga as it had reached impressive new sales milestone thanks to the anime's run, so it would make a lot of sense to see the anime return for a new season at some point. If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself in case a second season of the series does get announced this Fall you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll and Funimation in both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

They officially describe My Dress-Up Darling as such, "Wakana Gojo is a high school boy who wants to become a kashirashi--a master craftsman who makes traditional Japanese Hina dolls. Though he's gung-ho about the craft, he knows nothing about the latest trends, and has a hard time fitting in with his class. The popular kids--especially one girl, Marin Kitagawa--seem like they live in a completely different world. That all changes one day, when she shares an unexpected secret with him, and their completely different worlds collide."

Are you hoping to see My Dress-Up Darling return for Season 2? What did you think of the first season of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!