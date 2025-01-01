My Happy Marriage Returns from Long Hiatus With Surprise Release

My Happy Marriage is getting ready to take over screens this Winter with the highly anticipated second season of the TV anime, and now the franchise is returning on all fronts as its manga has come back from a lengthy hiatus with a new surprise chapter. Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka’s original My Happy Marriage light novel series has been such a hit that the franchise has since expanded with both an official anime and manga adaptation. But the manga has been taking a lengthy break for the last eight months while its artist had been working on the physical releases for the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rito Kohsaka’s manga adaptation of My Happy Marriage went on an eight month hiatus so that the artist could help better work with the physical releases of the manga, but now the adaptation has finally come back with a surprising new chapter. As reported by Anime News Network, Chapter 32 of the manga released has been dropped on Square Enix’s Gangan Online website (which you can find here). There’s even a tease of yet another chapter dropping later this month on January 13th (in its original Japanese language release, however), so fans can hope to see the manga return in full.

Kinema Citrus

What to Know for My Happy Marriage Season 2

My Happy Marriage‘s manga release isn’t the only thing to look forward to this month either as Season 2 of the TV anime is gearing up for its premiere on January 6th in Japan. Streaming worldwide with Netflix on a weekly basis alongside each new episode hitting in Japan, My Happy Marriage is leading the Winter 2025 anime schedule as one of the first returning franchises to keep an eye out for. Takehiro Kubota returns from the first season to direct Season 2 for Kinema Citrus, with Ami Sato overseeing the scripts, and Shoko Yasuda handling the character designs.

My Happy Marriage Season 2 will also feature a new opening theme titled “Shiawase no Yakusoku” as performed by Riria., and a new ending theme titled “Tsukikage Okuri” as performed by Kashitaro Ito. Haruka Tomatsu will be joining the voice cast as Kaoruko Jinnouchi. The returning voice cast for the new season includes Reina Ueda as Miyo Saimori, Kaito Ishikawa as Kiyoka Kudo, Ayane Sakura as Kaya Saimori, Kotaro Nishiyama as Koji Tatsuishi, Houko Kuwashima as Yurie, Hiro Shimono as Yoshito Godo, Ryohei Kimura as Arata Tsuruki, Yoko Hikasa as Hazuki Kudo, Ryotaro Okiayu as Tadakiyo Kudo, Kikuko Inoue as Fuyu Kudo, and Yuya Uchida as Naoshi Usui.

Kinema Citrus

What’s So Special About My Happy Marriage?

Akumi Agitogi and Tsukiho Tsukioka’s My Happy Marriage has really struck a chord with fans in the last few years thanks to the success of the anime’s first season. It hit at just the right time as fans were looking for a new kind of romance story, and its platform with Netflix served as the perfect way to reach a wider audience than ever before. It was such a hit that the series continued with a special new episode in between the seasons, and hype for Season 2 is at an all time high.

It’s hard not to see why when actually watching the series too as the central dynamic between its two leads, Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudo, and how it evolves through the course of that first season. It’s a romance with lots of unique wrinkles to it, and each episode makes it all the more compelling. Now as the second season gets ready for its premiere, My Happy Marriage is likely to get even bigger from here on out.

HT – ANN