My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Izuku's Oneshot Strength

My Hero Academia's latest chapters have been teasing the reveal of Izuku Midoriya's new full-fledged One For All powers, following the series' pivotal time-skip. Izuku unlocked the full power of One For All by finally communing with all its previous users - a change that caused Izuku to leave U.A. for good, and start his career as a hero. Deku had to jump into battle against none other than Muscular, his old League of Villains foe from the summer training camp arc. In My Hero Academia Chapter 308, we get to see Deku using One For All's full potential - including the epic tease of what his new Smash attack is all about!

Warning: My Hero Academia Chapter 308 SPOILERS Follow!

In the new My Hero Academia chapter "Full Power!!!" Deku and Muscular do battle in the downtown metro area. Muscular is actually happy to see Midoriya, as the villain had a major epiphany after their last battle left him beaten and imprisoned:

"Midoriya!! I've missed you, little guy! All these pathetic wimps just don't measure up! It's not enough!!... It's not like that," Muscular explains. "You've got me all wrong. I ain't out for revenge or anything so dramatic. The way I see it, going wild with my quirk is all I could ever ask for. But I'm only human y'know? You Taught me a new meaning of fun, back then - and that was the point of no return!.. Let's go at it at full power! Midoriya!!"

The battle between full-power Deku and Muscular is certainly telling. Izuku is able to seamlessly channel the quirks of the OFA predecessors - including the new "Smokescreen" quirk of the sixth user, En. It's made clear that Midoriya still has some ways to go fully perfecting the use of all these new powers - but it's equally clear that his core ability to use the power-stocking quirk for his smash and shoot attacks has also increased in power, exponentially.

But how powerful is Izuku Midoriya now?

The end of My Hero Academia Chapter 308 sees Izuku decide to indeed go all-out against muscular. Izuku spots a weak point in Muscular's muscle-generating quirk and blows through him with a smash punch that's so hard it looks like it goes straight through the villain's body - so fast that Deku is already several meters past Muscular before the villain even realizes that he's been hit. In case there's is any confusion, Deku lets Muscular know: "This is also my full power!!"

It seems that My Hero Academia has indeed leveled Izuku Midoriya all the way up. Now it's jut about seeing what the limits of his power (if there are any) truly look like.

My Hero Academia releases new manga chapters free online every week. Season 5 of the anime is premiering new episodes on Funimation and Hulu every Saturday.