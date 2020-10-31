My Hero Academia Art Imagines Todoroki's Cool CG Animated Debut

✖

My Hero Academia fans might currently be waiting on the fifth season of the anime series (and the newest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga), but one artist has imagined what it would look like if Shoto Todoroki showed up in a CG animated version of the series. Given how big the franchise is these days with its anime, two feature films, manga spin-offs, novels, and stage plays in Japan, it's really only a matter of time before the franchise breaks into the third dimension with a CG or live-action take on the hero action series.

CG animation would most likely be the more preferred avenue, and that's especially true if the final project could look something like this. Artist Hannu Koskinen, who also serves as the Lead Artist for Rovio Entertainment (who you can find more work from on Instagram here), has been sharing a number of awesome fan works that imagine what these characters could look like in CG. You can check out their cool (yet hot) take on Shoto Todoroki's CG debut below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannu Koskinen (@hkoskine) on Oct 14, 2020 at 3:46pm PDT

Koskinen has been huge with My Hero Academia fans lately thanks to some excellently crafted 3D model takes on the series' heroes such as Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, and Momo Yaoyorozu. Not only that, but the artist has impressed with several takes on the series' villains such as Tomura Shigaraki, Himiko Toga, and Dabi in the past. Now the has shared an updated version of their Todoroki take noting the changes to an earlier take on the fan favorite on Instagram, "There was a lot of issues I didn’t like with the old one which I wanted to address for a long time. The obvious one was with the burnt scar and eyes. I didn’t want to make his scar too gruesome he is after all the most handsome student in class 1-A."

There's even a tease of future works such as a CG take on Endeavor that's still a work in progress! Todoroki looks especially good with this level of attention to detail, and a full CG project would likely be a huge hit if it could do the same on a larger scale. But what do you think? Would My Hero Academia make for a great CG animated movie or series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!