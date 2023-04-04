My Hero Academia Welcomes All For One's Most Surprising Foe Yet

My Hero Academia's Final War Arc is reaching the climactic point where the heroes are all converging for the final stand against All For One and his protege/vessel Tomura Shigaraki. In the latest chapter of the manga (no. 384) All For One tries to mount one of his classic counters to turn the odds back against the heroes – but it doesn't quite go as he plans!

(SPOILERS FOLLOW!)





The kids of U.A. High School once again proved their mettle by foiling All For One's plot to break his hulking monster servant Gigantomachia out of jail. Thanks to Shinso's vocal modulator imitating All For One's voice, Class 1-A was able to fool Gigantomachia into being brainwashed by Shinso's quirk.

However, the ruse cannot last forever – especially since (as Hawks points out) Shinso's quirk effect is negated by any kind of serious impact on the brainwashed target. It doesn't take long for All For One to dish out the necessary power to knock out the Shinso's brainwashing of Gigantomachia; however, Machia's onslaught against All For One doesn't stop when his mind is cleared – in fact, the giant is even angrier without it!

As it turns out, All For One totally underestimated Gigantomachia's slavish loyalty. Gigantomachia was always painted as an outcast – a man whose quirk made him feared by society and cast to its edges. It was that loner status that made Machia a prime candidate for All For One to target and seduce into his evil status; however, it was that same loner status that makes Gigantomachia turn on All For One – the same "master" that ultimately abandoned him and put him in service to Shigaraki, and then left him in jail.

Indeed, My Hero Academia has made it a major thematic focus to stress that one main difference between heroes and villains is having true friendships and relationships in your life. The most dangerous villains (Shigaraki and Dabi) carry the common link of having had their family ties fractured traumatically at young ages; it's something of an unexpected sign to see at least Gigantomachia seeming to have some kind of breakthrough revelation about where loyalties should or should not lie – and it would be wild if he finally finds a place and people with Class 1-A after fighting alongside them in battle.

My Hero Academia releases new manga chapters free online.