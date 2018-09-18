‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Emotional With this Soft All Might, Bakugo Moment

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode featured an emotional bout between Bakugo and Midoriya as they worked through years of pain and frustration with their fists. But the end of the fight provided even more emotional wreckage.

After their fight, All Might came out to console Bakugo and to apologize for neglecting his feelings for so long. The resulting hug has fans shook.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the fight, fans learned about the intense baggage Bakugo had been carrying around. Not only was he feeling inferior in U.A. because of suddenly having to face a ton of competition from having zero as a child, but seeing Midoriya progress as fast as he had done worn him down even more. This was further compounded by the fact that Bakugo learned more Midoriya and All Might’s secret bond.

All Might apologized for ignoring Bakugo’s feelings for so long, and ignoring the fact that Bakugo had felt responsible for All Might’s retirement. All Might then embraces Bakugo in a hug (which is a far cry away from how All Might tried to comfort Bakugo in the first season), and Bakugo stays silent for a few moments. Bakugo was confronting his weakness in this moment, and All Might saw that he needed a hug.

But even with this, Bakugo still rejects All Might at the end of the day. The hero he had idolized for so long had burned him, and while he feels better about himself now he must have come to the decision that venturing off on his own would be best. Bakugo pretty much worked through all of his pain alone and this is without even factoring in the post trauma he must be feeling after being kidnapped by the villains.

Still, seeing Bakugo so emotionally vulnerable and All Might trying to comfort him broke fans hearts and painted Bakugo in a much more sensitive light than he usually is depicted in. This layered development is one of the many reasons fans love Bakugo.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.