My Hero Academia Reveals Nendoroid Designs for All Might, Froppy

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular action anime and manga series currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and it has already made a major name for itself with one of the most popular lines of collectibles with Good Smile’s Nendoroid collection. The series has seen a few of its characters undergo an adorable chibi makeover, and soon it will be branching out even further with a few more select heroes.

During the Wonder Festival Summer 2019, Good Smile revealed the design concepts for two of the new figures joining the Nendoroid line as they showed what the upcoming All Might and Tsuyu Asui figures will look like.

The Boku No Hero Academia Nendoroid designs for All Might and Tsuyu have been revealed at WonFes Summer 2019! Both nendoroids will be out in 2020! pic.twitter.com/x9yaq8ERzP — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 28, 2019

With All Might and Tsuyu Asui not joining the My Hero Academia Nendoroid selection until some time in 2020, these concepts are only shown through illustration alone as a physical prototype most likely won’t be revealed until they are closer to release. But these illustrations are more than enough to convey just how cute these two additions to the line will be. There’s a good chance fans will want to nab these two once they’re available.

The new All Might and Tsuyu Asui figures will be joining the already available Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, and Tomura Shigaraki Nendoroid releases. With these many characters in the line-up, there’s a potential for even more characters to come. Soon fans might even have a whole squad of these collectibles if they nab them all. As for the series itself, fans willl be reunited with all of these characters once more when My Hero Academia‘s fourth season debuts on October 12th.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.