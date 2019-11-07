My Hero Academia’s Exclusive Metallic All Might Funko Pop Now On Sale

If you need a little gift for the holiday, then Funko knows one thing you could get for the anime lover in your life. When it comes to shonen, My Hero Academia is on the top these days. The fan-favorite series has all sorts of fans, and Funko knows it. After all, the collectibles brand has come up with a new All Might figure, and the variant would make for an excellent gift this season.

Thanks to Barnes and Noble, a brand-new All Might figure is up for sale. The exclusive metallic figure is based on season three, and it shows All Might in his Silver Age suit.

As you can see below, the figure is one which came out as a base this past set. My Hero Academia dropped a slew of Funko Pop vinyls ahead season four’s debut. All Might, Dabi, Tokoyami, and a few others were included. The All Might figure saw the hero pulling one of his signature poses, and this metallic take is very pretty.

If you want to nab the figure, you can buy it here. The collectible costs $14.99 and can be shipped in time for the holidays.

For those of you wanting other figures, My Hero Academia has others to buy into you. You can check out the latest wave here. As a side note, I bought in on the Tokoyami figure and have had zero regrets since. There is something about the dark bird boy that makes my collection complete, so it is a definite recommendation on my part.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.