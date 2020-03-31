Venom Artist Takes on My Hero Academia with All Might Sketch

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is now more popular than it ever has been with a huge roster of heroes and villains spread across several manga series, novels, video games, anime, and even two feature films. It’s gotten to so big that it’s not entirely wrong to throw the word “iconic” when it comes to many of the series’ characters, and that’s probably the most true for the series’ former symbol of peace All Might. Serving as the series’ equivalent to Marvel heroes like Captain America, it’s no mystery why All Might has struck a chord with superhero fans everywhere.

Not only has the former number one hero struck a major chord with superhero fans, it’s now apparent that the hero has made an impact with those who help to bring those superhero comics to life! Marvel artist Ryan Stegman (who has contributed to works involving characters such as Venom, Spider-Man, and more) paid tribute to the symbol with a bold sketch shared on Twitter. Check it out:

Further proving the strength of Horikoshi’s original design for the character, Stegman highlights All Might’s bold silhouette and shares a cool new take on the hero. With the kind of deep inking that All Might deserves, it just goes to show how much Western superhero comic artists influenced Horikoshi’s original work. It’s why My Hero Academia has been such a hit in the West, specifically too.

All Might is such a pivotal character in My Hero Academia his actions continue to influence the series long after he retired as the symbol of peace. Even though we were introduced to him in a weakened state when the series began, he still continued to display the kind of power and presence that inspired the hero world all around him. But with Stegman’s art, it kind of makes you wonder what kind of hero he would be in the Marvel Universe. Where would All Might fight in? What city could he help protect? What do you think?

How well would All Might work in the Marvel Universe? What do you think he would be like if taken over by a symbiote? Do you think the Venom symbiote would do well in the world of My Hero Academia?