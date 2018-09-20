‘My Hero Academia’ Brings All Might Origin Spin-Off To U.S.

My Hero Academia is ready to wow fans with its first film, and it seems Shonen Jump has plans to hype audiences for the big debut. After all, a special origin spin-off called My Hero Academia: All Might Rising has arrived in the U.S., and readers can check it out now.

So, if you want to know how Yagi Toshinori became All Might, you can find out now.

Recently, Viz Media confirmed the English edition of Shonen Jump will share a spin-off all about All Might. The one-off issue was created by Kohei Horikoshi himself, and it details a small part of All Might’s past leading up to My Hero Academia: Two Heroes.

Prepare for the My Hero Academia movie by downloading the All Might Rising one-shot digital manga, FREE with your VIZ account! //t.co/RWYope9RiU pic.twitter.com/7yOoOHnd9H — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) September 19, 2018

If you want to check out the mini-issue, all you need is an Internet connection and VIZ account. Fans just have to follow the link above, sign into their account, and the digital issue will be added to their library for free.

As readers will find, All Might Rising kicks off with a tragic bang as it sees a very young Yagi take on All For One. The high schooler finds himself out-classed by the big villain, so his mentor Nana Shimura sacrifices her life to ensure the boy can escape. The chapter follows Yagi as he begins training under Gran Torino and leaves for America to study further once he graduates from U.A. Academy. With his mentor’s will laid upon him, Yagi begins to form his alias as All Might, and fans get to learn more about the hero’s first days through My Hero Academia: Two Heroes.

For those eager to see the movie at long last, it will hit U.S. theaters soon. You can find local screenings and ticket sales for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes here before the film enters U.S. theaters next week.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.