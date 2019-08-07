My Hero Academia Shares All Might’s Secret with SPOILER

My Hero Academia has become a series so popular that fans cannot stop asking for more. Over the years, the Pro Hero series has spun out several side stories, and a new one is here. And as it turns out, the spin-off’s first task was to out All Might’s biggest secret to a character no one has ever met before.

Thanks to online summaries, fans abroad were able to learn all about the first chapter of My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission. The whole series is based around the premise of Class 1-A being asked to team up with a slew of heroes. Everyone from professionals and beyond will be included in the series, but All Might’s secret quirk was outed to a boy named Tsuyoshi in chapter one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, the series follows the students of Class 1-A as they go on a patrol with All Might. However, things turn south when they encounter a young boy named Tsuyoshi who is being ganged up on by thugs. All Might is able to save the boy in his pumped-up form, but he is not able to keep it long enough to keep Tsuyoshi in the dark.

Now deflated, the chapter follows Tsuyoshi as he sees All Might in his true form. All of the kids panic, but they seem to be informed about All Might’s power. It is Deku who explains how One For All works to Tsuyoshi, and the kid promises he will keep the secret for All Might. While this side-story is surely not canon, fans are excited to see how Deku will handle the explanation of One For All in the future which will surely pop up in the main series before long.

So, do you think the secret of One For All will be made public before long…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.