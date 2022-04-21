My Hero Academia Staff Shares Surprising Fact About All Might's Final Battle

✖

My Hero Academia has been about the transition of power between heroes and villains from creator Kohei Horikoshi, focusing on All Might transferring the mantle to Midoriya while All For One seeks to transfer his villainous legacy to Shigarki. With the third season of the anime adaptation featuring the major confrontation between the powers of One For All and All For One, a recent interview with the staff at Studio Bones went into detail regarding how season three's biggest fight could have been quite different from what we witnessed.

The fight between All Might and his archenemy, All For One, took place during the third season of My Hero Academia's anime, with the major forces for good and evil facing off following the kidnapping of Bakugo by the League of Villains. While All Might was eventually able to defeat the head of the villainous collective, it came with a heavy price, as Toshinori Yagi found himself only able to use the power of One For All for only moments at a time. WIth All Might now taking on a mentor role to both Izuku and the other students of UA Academy, the current events of the Shonen franchise could certainly have used a return from the former Symbol of Peace at full power.

Twitter Outler Shibuya Smash translated a recent interview from Japanese publication, Anime Style, with animator Yutaka Nakamura, in which director Kenji Nagasaki reveals how the major battle might have changed when it came to its animation style with what is arguably the biggest fight of the anime's third season:

Nagasaki says originally they were going to ask Nakamura to do part of the All Might vs AFO fight, but then they thought if Nakamura did it AFO would be defeated for good— so they asked him to do the Bakugo rescue bit instead. — 渋谷スマッシュ 🍓 (@shibuyasmash) April 18, 2022

While All Might won't be returning to his place as the Symbol of Peace in the upcoming sixth season, the War Arc is definitely set to shake the foundation of hero society, as both the heroes and villains will experience casualties across the board. With this storyline being big enough to fill an entire season's worth of episodes, it will be interesting to see how Studio Bones handles some of the bigger moments of one of My Hero Academia's biggest events to date.

What do you think of this new revelation when it comes to the battle between All Might and All For One?