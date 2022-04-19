My Hero Academia Will Share a Big Anime Update Soon

My Hero Academia has plenty to showcase this year, and now that the spring season has gotten underway, fans are ready to learn more about its upcoming projects. From the anime to the manga, Izuku’s gang is going to have a busy 2022. And according to a new teaser, My Hero Academia is getting ready to drop a big update on fans.

The announcement came courtesy of My Hero Academia‘s official Twitter as you can see below. The anime posted a small portion of an advert destined for the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. “What could it be,” the show’s Twitter asked fans, and of course, netizens responded in kind.

The promo, which will go live this weekend, is making reference to a special event. My Hero Academia will host its Hero Fes 2022 as planned this summer, and the big event often drops important updates regarding Kohei Horikoshi’s series. Anything is fair game from the manga to anime and even video games. But of course, the fandom is spending most of its time speculating about the show.

After all, season six has a lot to live up to, and My Hero Academia knows it. Season five was met with positive reviews when it debuted last year, but the show’s production schedule produced some underwhelming animation. Manga readers know the show’s next arc demands top-tier artwork, so fans are hoping Hero Fes 2022 will reassure them all is well with the show right now. The show cannot afford to mess up season six given its important arcs, so we’re crossing our fingers Izuku drops a good update when his new promo hits Shonen Jump in a few days.

