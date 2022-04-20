My Hero Academia Animator Sheds New Lights on Izuku's Big Fight with Bakugo

✖

There are good fights in My Hero Academia and there are the great ones. The hit anime has pulled out a number of sakuga legends in its time, and a number of them are thanks to one animator in particular. After all, they helped define My Hero Academia with their gorgeous art, and a recent interview just saw them open up about Izuku and Bakugo's iconic fight in season four.

After all, the animator is one of the biggest in the industry, and Nakamura's work can be spotted with ease. He has done most of My Hero Academia's iconic sequences to date, and now, he is opening up about his work on the iconic Izuku vs Katsuki battle in season four.

The update comes from Anime Style as its latest issue met with Nakamura as well as other executives on My Hero Academia. The chat was summarized by shibuyasmash over on Twitter, and it turns out Nakamura was given free rein with his portion of the fight. As such, he made sure to showcase Izuku's newfound speed with some skating-inspired choreography, but he was forced to cut down other parts of the fight he had planned on animating.

"Nagasaki talks about how this is a memorable scene by Nakamura- the "skating" Midoriya, the use of the OFA electricity around him, the speed of the scene. Nagasaki says Nakamura went back to this skating Midoriya image for Heroes: Rising," the summary reads.

"Nakamura says this was a scene he was allowed to play with so he tweaked it from the storyboard stage and was able to just relax and enjoy drawing it."

Clearly, My Hero Academia has faith in Nakamura given its loose hold on the animator, and he has never failed to produce. From this big battle to the one with Overhaul and Deku, Nakamura has defined a number of the anime's most epic moments. And as season six goes forward, fans are hoping the animator returns for another helping of superhero action.

What do you make of this behind-the-scenes chat? Which fight from My Hero Academia stands out as your favorite? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.