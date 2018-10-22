‘My Hero Academia’ Viral Video Perfectly Reimagines One Infamous Scene

When it comes to anime, you aren’t doing things right until you get an abridged web series. From Naruto to One Piece, some of anime’s best titles have gotten fan-made makeovers, and My Hero Academia is the latest to get such a spotlight.

So, if you’re on the fence about the series, you might just want to give it a shot. After all, one clip from the abridged series is going viral, and it will make fans jump on the web show real fast.

Over on Twitter, tens of thousands are LOL-ing over a clip taken from My Hero Academia Abridged: Episode 3. The reel, which can be seen below, reimagines the infamous scene where Izuku Midoriya meets Ochaco Uraraka, but things don’t go as fans remember.

The reel begins with Katsuki Bakugo threatening to kill Izuku which isn’t too out of the ordinary. The fan-dub sees Izuku ask if anyone heard the blatant threat, leaving him jaded when he realizes no one has been paying attention. The boy promises he will make everyone proud, but when he trips over himself, Izuku flies through a hilarious internal monologue that fans are screaming about on Twitter.

Of course, Ochaco saves the boy from face planting, but she does so with some choice words. Instead of giving Izuku a pep talk, the girl uses the power of Psalms to float the boy to safety, and Ochaco makes sure to tell him he’ll burn in hell if he doesn’t repent in light of her efforts. Ochaco walks away before Izuku can even question the heavenly threat, and a censored swear sums up how the boy is feeling just before the clip ends.

If you want to check out the abridged series, the team as The Abridged Boils has it ready on Youtube here.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.