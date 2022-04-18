My Hero Academia Uncover One of Ashido’s Quirky Secrets

My Hero Academia is one of the biggest superhero series out these days, and it has the quirks to back up the claim. Over the years, the franchise has unleashed all sorts of powers for better or worse. The hero students at UA High School make up the tiniest portion of what My Hero Academia‘s quirks can do. And now, it seems fans have tuned into one detail of Ashido’s power they overlooked up until now.

The whole thing cropped up on Reddit courtesy of the user Captain Diddles. It was there fans were directed to season two of My Hero Academia as Ashido and her classmates began studying for their finals. It was there fans zoomed in on Ashido’s outfit, and the stylish girl’s top came under scrutiny for a surprising reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Something I noticed while rewatching the second season, Mina must have accidents with her quirk from time to time, hence why her tank top is full of holes,” the post pointed out.

As you can see, Ashido’s top is riddled with holes, and they aren’t in the most common places. There are holes covering the tank’s upper half and even part of its armpit down the side. These are all places where sweat could accumulate during training, and given what we know of Ashido’s quirk, it seems like her power is what burned these holes through her clothes.

READ MORE: My Hero Academia Cosplay Unleashes Red Riot | My Hero Academia Theory Ties Dabi’s Origins to the Nomu | Why Dabi is My Hero Academia’s Joker

After all, Ashido secretes acid from her palms as part of her quirk. There is bound to be spillage when she trains, and we know Ashido’s acid is strong enough to burn through Aoyama’s thick cape. Her acid burning through a training tank is a no-brainer, so Ashido’s quirk gives a new meaning to acid-wash jeans. And honestly, let’s hope Pinky’s costume holds up to her acidic quirk much better than her regular wardrobe does.

What do you think about this new theory? Have you noticed other details like this in My Hero Academia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.