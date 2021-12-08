My Hero Academia Cosplay Perfects Froppy’s Costume

My Hero Academia fans are a talented bunch, and the community has grown immensely since Kohei Horikoshi brought the story to life. From writers to artists, you can find all sorts of fans honoring their favorite heroes and villains online. Of course, this means the cosplay community is also thriving, and My Hero Academia has some of the most cosplayed characters to date. So when one fan felt it was time to give Froppy a shot, they knew they had to go hard for the fan-favorite heroine.

As you can see below, the piece comes from shikarakumi over on Instagram. It was there the cosplayer, who has done several My Hero Academia looks in the past, gave Froppy’s get-up a shot. And given how many fans have shared the cosplay, it is safe to say they understood the assignment.

The piece shows Tsuyu in her full costume, and shikarakumi brings the girl to life with a styled green wig. The look perfectly matches that found in the anime, and Froppy even has her face markings her to complete the look. Of course, the rest of the suit comes to life with a bodysuit, and some natural makeup brings out the heroine’s eyes.

With tens of thousands of likes, it is hard to deny how well this My Hero Academia cosplay works, and shikarakumi can add another successful project to their list. If you want to see more of their looks, you can find them here over on Instagram. And of course, you can keep up with Froppy through the My Hero Academia manga and anime. The series can be read online with Viz Media’s digital vault while the anime can be found on both Funimation and Crunchyroll.

What do you think about this impressive My Hero Academia piece? Which student in Class 1-A is your favorite…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.