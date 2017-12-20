‘My Hero Academia’ Shares Special Anime Designs

My Hero Academia season 3 is close, but definitely not close enough for a lot of fans. To make the wait for the upcoming season a bit easier, the series revealed some artwork for the anime that definitely goes plus ultra.

Spotted by Crunchyroll at Jump Festa 2018, there are a couple of never before seen pieces of anime sketches and art featuring some of the series’ most popular:

My Hero Academia Genga artwork!!! ✨ pic.twitter.com/ywyl9inelV — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) December 16, 2017

The art depicts in-progress looks at series lead Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Shoto Todoroki, Iida Tenya (in his battle with Hero Killer Stain), and two fierce looks at Katsuki Bakugo.

As a bonus, Crunchyroll also spotted a lovely sketch of the personal favorite of many fans in the My Hero Academia community, Tsuyu Asui:

These behind the scenes look of some of My Hero Academia‘s characters will hopefully make the wait for the next season’s April premiere a little less harsh, but if you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc.

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.