‘My Hero Academia’ Viral Short Reimagines All Might’s Best Fight

When it comes to My Hero Academia, it is hard to top what the show has already done. Studio Bones has put in untold effort to make the shonen as intense as could be, but one Youtuber just raised the bar in a big way.

And, as you will see, they did so using action-packed kitty cats.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Youtube, a channel known as Dilongoo gave fans something they never knew they needed. Earlier this month, the page uploaded a 3-minute video reimagining All Might’s epic battle with All For One. Now, the clip is going viral, and fans are saying it may be the best anime fight they’ve ever seen.

As you can see above, the clip imagines a world where All Might is still the No. 1 Hero, but he is also a cat. Redubbed as All Meowt, the hero must defeat his arch nemesis All For Woof, and he needs the helps of his star pupil Meowdoriya to make it happen.

While the premise may sound far-fetched, the animation behind this shot is anything but laughable. Dilongoo put some serious effort into making this fight as high quality as possible. From the camera angling to its sound effects, this My Hero Academia short gives some professional anime series a run for their money, and fans aren’t shying away from those compliments in the comments section.

So, if My Hero Academia needs some new blood for its upcoming fourth season, there is a Youtuber out there who fans would love to see join the anime for real. You know, just so long as he can bring his cats along with him.

Did you ever think you’d need a My Hero Academia fight re-do like this one or…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.