My Hero Academia Fan Aces Project Thanks to Momo Yaoyorozu

My Hero Academia doesn’t mess around when it comes to world building. Creator Kohei Horikoshi is a big enough comics fan to know how important universes are to a story, and he did not skimp on his own. Pro Hero society continues to grow with each release of My Hero Academia, and part of its intensive research helped one fan nail a project of theirs.

Over on Twitter, the user FANCYKYUU went viral after they showed off their success. As the fan puts it, My Hero Academia helped them submitted a mock patent paper which earned them a high grade.

As you can see below, the inspiration they drew came from Momo Yaoyorozu. In a past episode of the anime, the heroine makes a scarf of her own using her Creation powers. It doesn’t take long for her to mention the fabric she is making.

“watching anime won’t get you anywhere” are u sure about that pic.twitter.com/e8KHvdbmx0 — ian (@FANCYKYUU) February 14, 2020

“Have you heard of nitinol alloy,” the heroine asks before adding, “When heated, it returns to its original shape in an instant.”

The fact stuck with FANCYKYUU who decided to add in nitinol alloy into a project of theirs. Tasked to make up a patent paper, the fans used the material to pitch a shirt.

It turns out the group’s teacher loved the reference. The paper not only got a high grade, but it earned comments from the teacher complimenting their use of nanotech. The group walked away with a solid 97, and it goes without saying that Momo is to thank for a sliver of credit. The rest of the kudos go to the students who listened to her and their PLUS ULTRA term paper.

