‘My Hero Academia’ Teases a Special Connection Concerning Izuku’s Mom

You don’t have to be part of the My Hero Academia fandom for long to learn about Inko Midoriya. While the character may not be as present as her son Izuku, the lady has become a fan-favorite, and Season Three has only made her more so.

If you are caught up with the anime, you will know its latest episode began with Inko Midoriya facing off against All Might. Sure, the two didn’t come to blows, but their verbal face-off put Izuku in the balance. With All Might begging Inko to let her pupil stay at UA Academy, Mama Midoriya let her hesitancy show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite her fears, Inko ended up letting Izuku stay at UA Academy, and her quiet strength left a big impression on All Might. In fact, the former No. 1 hero left the Midoriya residence comparing Inko to his former master.

“You have a good mother. She’s like my master, my predecessor,” All Might told a stunned Izuku. When the boy asked his mentor to explain, Yagi Toshinori expanded on his surprising statement.

“Yeah. Like their hairstyles and stuff,” All Might began before adding: “I’m saying she’s someone strong.”

For fans, this comparison may not be a new one given the number of fan theories connecting Nana Shimura to Inko. Plenty of fans have wondered whether the girls may be related given their similar looks, but there is more connecting the two than meets the eye. Just like All Might noted, Inko’s ability to empathize and give some much-needed emotional support is second to none. So, in the same way All Might had Nana to guide him, Izuku will have his mother moving forward.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Did you expect this comparison to come from All Might himself? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!