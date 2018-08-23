This ‘My Hero Academia’ And ‘Johnny Bravo’ Mash-Up Is Too Perfect

My Hero Academia has one of the industry's best heroes leading it forward, and All Might has taken well to the spotlight. Still, there are some fans who have trouble looking at Yagi Tashinori without seeing a different cartoon icon, and this new viral video will only make it harder to unsee.

After all, All Might and Johnny Bravo definitely share the same energy, and that because more apparent when you combine the series into one hilarious mash-up.

Over on Twitter, a fan helped All Might unlock his inner Cartoon Network star, and the results are too good. A user @swadlooning overlaid audio from Johnny Bravo on top of footage of All Might. And, as you can see below, it works perfect — almost too perfect.

all might with johnny bravo's voice works... a little too well pic.twitter.com/tNkO42GSBD — vee ⚡️ (@swadlooning) August 23, 2018

"Hello, 911? This is an emergency. There's a handsome guy in my house," the clip begins, showing All Might flexing and panicking in style. As it turns out, the intruder happens to be himself, and the dub works seamlessly.

Things get even better when a clip shows All Might and his famous Smash. The hero is seen blasting a punch, but it is Johnny's voice that comes out. "I am going to hit a homer today," the guy shouts.

However, the best part comes courtesy of All Might and Mama Midoriya. In the mash-up's final scene, fans see the Pro Hero kneel at Inko's feet to ask for her forgiveness, but the Johnny Bravo twist turns it into a full-on flirt fest.

"Pardon me hot, sexy mama. If you'd please to take a look at my studly bod, then I may have the pleasure of you wanting to be my number one main squeeze," the dub says.

So, clearly, anyone who ships Inko with her son's mentor is going to love this clever crossover.

