My Hero Academia Outs Jirou's Quirk-Altering Injury

My Hero Academia's Final War Arc is taking some big tolls on both the heroes and villains. In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, we get a quick survey of where things stand – and in the case of Kyoka Jiro, the war has cost her much, indeed.

(WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW)

In My Hero Academia Chapter 376, the top pro heroes (Endeavor, Hawks) and U.A. students fighting alongside them (Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo, The Big Three, Class 1-A) are in dire straits: just when the heroes thought that they had victory in sight, All For One hatched a backup plan that bore fruit, by having Spinner liberate Kurogiri, giving the League of Villains back his Warp Gate powers.

With Kurogiri's intervention, All Might's divide-and-conquer plan to split All For One and Shigaraki's army totally collapses. The League of Villains is able to reconvene on the battlefield and unleash some ultimate attacks that could wipe the heroes out!

Meanwhile, the young heroes of Class 1-A are desperately trying not to be overrun by Himiko Toga's army of duplicates – even while they try to avoid burning alive in Dabi's inferno of flames. Ochaco Uraraka and Froppy need a timely helping hand (or wing) from Fumikage Tokiyami and Kyoka Jiro, who come flying by after their fierce battle with All For One.

Froppy and Uraraka confirm that Jiro suffered a severe quirk-altering injury during the battle with All For One. All For One had his twisted sights set on the Class 1-A, looking to slaughter them as "gnats" who could not oppose him. Well, the villain overlord learned a harsh lesson when even someone as "insignificant" as Jiro managed to affect him: Jiro unleashed a sonic blast that somehow disrupted All For One's collection of stolen quirks, awakening the spirits of the quirk users connected to them, and causing them to fight back. The cost was All For One also blasting one of Jiro's ears (containing her ear jack quirk power) clean off

Is Jiro Key To My Hero Academia's Heroes Winning the War?

Jiro was a fan-favorite going into the Final War, but the effect of her power on All For One's stockpile of stolen quirks was a curious addition to the storyline. Aizawa's Erasure quirk been the only thing keeping Tomura Shigaraki from annihilating entire cities; now it seems like Jiro's quirk could be the only thing that may stop All For One from being able to pose a full-powered threat.

...The only question is how permanent (or not ) the effect of Jiro's first sonic blast was. Pulling off that same trick with just one ear (like Aizawa has just one eye left) would require a major level up.

My Hero Academia has new chapters to read free.