My Hero Academia Artwork Imagines an Izuku Stealth Suit

My Hero Academia is leading the pack when it comes to anime these days. While series like One Piece continue their record-breaking runs, My Hero Academia has come from the bottom in recent years to become a force of nature. Pro Heroes like All Might haven’t been quiet about the series’ success, but its star Izuku tends to be a bit more reserved. And thanks to a new piece of fan-art, Izuku can imagine how he’d look if we went full covert for a mission.

Over on Reddit, the user TurtleExplorer posted a piece of art they did up of Izuku. The clean sketch shows what Izuku would look like in a stealth suit.

You can check out the My Hero Academia artwork below but be warned; One look at the suit will leave you wishing it were the real thing. As you can see, Izuku is a bit aged in this piece to picture his full Pro Hero profile, and he wears this new suit well.

In an homage to the Winter Soldier, Izuku is wearing face mask that obscures his features and keep him quiet. His hair has been dyed brown to make him a little less noticeable, and the same goes with some colored contacts.

As for the outfit itself, the suit is skin tight and rocks a black color palate. There are some bold red outlines along the suite, and it has grey armoring in all the areas Izuku is used to. Clearly, this is an outfit Izuku would wear in only the most secretive circumstances, and fans admit they’d love for the hero to get some alternate suits.

