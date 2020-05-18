My Hero Academia Promo Teases the Villains' Formidable Power

✖

My Hero Academia continues to thrill fans with its new "Paranormal Liberation War" arc, which has the Pro Hero world colliding with a new Paranormal Liberation Front organization. The last few chapters of the manga have seen the battle unfold on multiple fronts, as the heroes and villains each make drastic chess moves to try to outmaneuver one another in the conflict. With multiple fights unfolding on multiple fronts, across multiple chapters, it might be hard to keep everything straight. But if you aren't keeping track that's okay: My Hero Academia's latest promo makes it clear just how much power the villains are about to unleash!

The teaser summary for BNHA Chapter 272 says: "Will the heroes be able to fight back against this formidable power!?" I'm guessing the "formidable power" refers to either Gigantomachia, Shigaraki, Geten, or all three lol.#BNHASpoilers — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 17, 2020

WARNING - My Hero Academia MANGA SPOILERS Follow!

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has followed the same format for this "Paranormal Liberation War" arc as he did for the Overhaul arc. That is to say, Horikoshi breaks up the multiple battles occurring simultaneously on the battlefield into small focused pieces of storytelling, switching character and location focus each issue. As the promo indicates, over the course of these initial "Paranormal Liberation Front" chapters, the villain organization (made from the combination of the League of Villains and Paranormal Liberation Army) has been ramping up several big power-players in their ranks.

First, the previous manga chapter saw Tomura Shigaraki complete the process of having his power boosted - with the added revelation that he also has the All For one, as well. With Shigaraki's re-awakening, the latest My Hero Academia chapter ends with the reveal that All For One's giant monster, Gigantomachia, has also re-awakened alongside Shigaraki. If that wasn't enough, the Paranormal Liberation Front has nine powerful lieutenants across its divisions. The fire and ice combo of Dabi and Geten alone has already resulted in some pro heroes suffering horrific injuries, with PLF leaders waiting in the wings.

As this war ramps up, it seems that even with all the pre-planning and surprise attacks the heroes launched, their forces may soon be overwhelmed.

