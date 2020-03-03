My Hero Academia Star Shares Their Theory About Series’ Pro Hero Traitor

When it comes to My Hero Academia, you have your heroes and your villains to worry about. There is the occasional vigilante to check out, but the series is fairly clear cut with its alliances. That is, except for the yet-known traitor lurking amongst UA Academy. For some time now, the series has teased the traitor hidden within the school, and one of the anime’s stars is sharing their damning theory of who the double agent might be.

The revelation came when ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with Kyle Herbert, the voice of Denki Kaminari. The actor oversees the electrifying character in Funimation’s English dub, and Herbert told us he thinks the next My Hero Academia film should be all about Kaminari’s true identity being found out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the third film should be My Hero Academia: Denki Kaminari Is a Traitor,” the actor said. “There will be a big reveal that he’s a traitor, and I get to be the villain. It would be wonderful. It would be the best movie, I think of all time.”

Clearly, Herbert was joking at some points, but that does not negate the fact the actor is aware of the theory. Kaminari is an unusual suspect from the outside, but the manga has given fans enough ammunition to considering the boy a possible traitor. Of course, there are other suspects like Mineta and Aoyama who had a creepy run-in with Izuku awhile back. In fact, season four just went over that strange encounter, and fans aren’t sure whether they buy Aoyama’s excuse for stalking All Might’s protege. And with a traitor running about the school, we cannot really blame anyone for it.

Do you side with this My Hero Academia fan-theory? Or is Kaminari totally innocent in your mind? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!