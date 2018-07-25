‘My Hero Academia’ Takes Ochaco’s Crush On Izuku To New Heights

My Hero Academia has plenty of stories to tell, and it makes sure to give something for all you shippers out there. Izuku Midoriya may be concerned with becoming the world’s greatest hero, but that does not mean he can’t find an admirer along the way.

Just ask Ochaco Uraraka. After the anime’s latest episode, she knows she has a little something-something for her classmate.

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, then you will season three is ready to dip into Ochaco feelings for Izuku nowadays. After being questioned about her love for the boy by Aoyama, the poor girl has been trying to push all the butterflies out of her stomach. And, as you can guess, her plan doesn’t work out so well.

The show’s latest episode follow Ochacho as she has a girls’ night in with her classmates. The group talks about the upcoming license exam they’ve got, but Ochaco is busy thinking about Izuku. Eventually, the girls figure out what has Ochaco all riled up, and they begin questioning her.

As it turns out, Ochaco is unwilling to admit the scope of her crush even to herself. She winds up using her Quirk to make herself float out of the others’ reach thanks to her growing embarrassment, and Ochaco gets confused when she starts blushing. Then, all of that curiosity flies away when she floats towards a window and finds Izuku training outside. The heroine does a complete turnaround as she fawns over the sight, totally unaware of how bad she has fallen for her close friend. However, the audience gets a good idea of Ochaco’s true feelings thanks to the scene’s overly romantic music and pastel background. Now, fans have to wait for the girl to reach the realization for herself.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.