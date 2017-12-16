‘My Hero Academia: One’s Justice’ Trailer Released

If you are ready to enter the world of My Hero Academia, then you better get yourself a Playstation 4 or Nintendo Switch. The first trailer for the anime’s upcoming game is out, and My Hero Academia: One’s Justice will give you goosebumps.

As you can see below, the short clip was released not long ago over in Japan. Bandai Namco shared the trailer at Jump Festa, and the annual event saw its attendees go wild over the trailer. The reel features an explosive battle with Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki as the pair fight, and the former comes at the League of Villains mastermind with his One For All Full Cowl crackling with power.

So, yeah – let’s hope Izuku hit his nemesis with a dead-on punch.

For those of you wanting to learn more about the game, you can check out its description and confirmed character biographies below:

“Fight, for every justice—. My Hero Academia appears as a battle action game where ‘Quirks’ collide! Experience diverse battles on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch through realistic stage destruction by using superhuman powers called ‘Quirks,’ and take full advantage of the buildings and walls placed throughout the stage. Go Plus Ultra with My Hero Academia: One’s Justice.”

In addition to the new description of the game, two characters have already been confirmed to be part of the My Hero Academia game’s roster.

Izuku Midoriya (voiced by Daiki Yamashita)

Birthday: July 15

Height: 166cm

Quirk: One For All

“A boy who dreams of becoming a hero. Although born “Quirkless,” the qualities of a hero were discovered to be hidden within him, and he inherited the “One For All” Quirk from the legendary hero All Might. His desire to save people is unusually strong.”

Tomura Shigaraki (voiced by Kouki Uchiyama)

Birthday: ?

Height: ?

Quirk: Decay

A villain shrouded in mystery, his background is completely unknown. While his reasons are uncertain, he is planning to kill All Might. He is the self-proclaimed leader of the League of Villains. He seems to have a Quirk that can decay anything he touches with his hands.

