‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Some Surprising Pro Hero Restrictions

Being a superhero is swell, but there are some things you don’t think about when it comes to saving the world. My Hero Academia dips into that unglamorous side of heroism more often than note, and it revealed one surprising restriction Pro Heroes have to deal with.

So, no — you can’t just change your superhero suit on a whim. There are a whole bunch of people you have to go through to make that happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia unleashed its latest episode, and the update saw Izuku Midoriya request a costume upgrade to brace his arms. After dealing with a rather excited Mei Hatsume, Izuku got a 101 lesson on all things Pro Hero when it comes to costuming.

According to Power Loader, heroes have to go through a set process to alter or change their costumes. The wearers can’t make needed adjustments on the fly unless it is an emergency, and all planned alterations have to be approved.

“I have a license to make costumes, so I’ll tinker with what I can using that,” the hero explains to Izuku.

“For small changes and repairs, I can just report what I changed to the design company, and they’ll do the paperwork for it. But for major changes, we’ll have to fill out an application and ask the design company to do it,” the teacher carries on. “The government will check the new costume, and once it’s approved, it’ll come back here.”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

What other areas of hero work do you want My Hero Academia to dive into? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!