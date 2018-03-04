Who Is Izuku Protecting In The Latest ‘My Hero Academia’ Trailer?

My Hero Academia is speeding toward the premiere of its third season on April 7, and celebrated the occasion with a new trailer showing off more of the upcoming season than fans had seen previously.

But along with the premiere of the new trailer for the series came many questions, one of which is around the young boy Izuku Midoriya is protecting from a villain. But who is that boy? Fans should get to know him since he plays a major part in the upcoming School Trip arc in the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The young boy with horns’ name is Kota Izumi. Voiced by Michiru Yamazaki in the anime, this boy is the nephew of one of The Pussycats, Mandalay (who is also appearing in the third season). In the trailer, Izuku rushes to his aid as he cries, since he’s being confronted by the villain Muscular.

Without giving too much away, this is a key moment for the two. Many fans were waiting to see how Kota was going to be represented since he fosters much of Midoriya’s growth in the arc. Kota lost his Hero parents at a young age, and because of it has come to mistrust the idea of heroes as many user their Quirks for violence or fame.

This naturally goes along the same lines as Hero Killer Stain’s anti-hero mantra, so this is just one of the reasons many fans had come to love the young character and can’t wait to see it play out in the series.

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

The third season of the series is, for sure, set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.