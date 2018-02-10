‘My Hero Academia’ Shares Season 3 Villain Designs

Season 3 of My Hero Academia is speedily heading for its April 2018 release, and with it comes brand new characters making their debut in the next season. This also, unfortunately for Midoriya, includes terrifying new villains.

The series recently revealed a trio of League ov Villains members that each have their own scary powers, as well as scary powers to go along with it.

There’s Mustard, voiced by Kiyotaka Furushima, who has a sleeping gas quirk, Moonfish, who has the “Tooth Blade” quirk voiced by Shuhei Matsuda, and Muscular with a muscle augmenting quirk voiced by Kousuke Takaguchi.

These three are members of the League of Villains, who play a central role in the School Trip arc, which the third season will adapt. This arc follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap a one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

If you are eagerly waiting for season 3 of the series, it recently revealed a new trailer teasing the season as well as an image teasing the season during its official announcement. Then, of course, is the currently running manga series that has just wrapped the arc beyond this, the “Internship” arc. If that’s not enough, why not lookup Horikoshi’s original one-shot Barrage?

Along with season 3 of the anime series, a film adaptation will also open in 2018. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also revealed its first key visualdepicting a character fans have never seen before.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.