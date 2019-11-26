My Hero Academia Teases Eri’s Alarming Quirk

My Hero Academia has more quirks that fans can keep up with. Each Pro Hero has made a name for themselves thanks to their powers, and Izuku is the latest to begin that journey. Of course, the series is set in a world where just about everyone has special powers, so there are millions of Quirks fans have yet to meet. And thanks to a new episode, fans have a better idea of the power Eri was gifted.

And what is it? Well, thanks to an update from Fat Gum, audiences know Eri’s Quirk is downright terrifying.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new episode, and it was there fans witnessed a huge gathering. A slew of Pro Hero Agencies have come together to discuss the growing issue of the Yakuza. The Shoe Hassaikai are becoming a problem for heroes and civilians alike, but it is Eri who is suffering the most.

As Fat Gum mentions, his last mission ended shortly after Tamaki was hit with a special bullet. The ammo held liquid which canceled out the boy’s Quirk once it was absorbed into his body. After a few tests were done, the reports said the liquid was made of blood and cells from a human.

It was then Izuku and Mirio remembered their ill-fated meeting with Eri, the so-called child of Overhaul. The scared girl was covered in bandages, and the room quickly put two and two together. It seems the bullets are being filled with blood from Eri which means the little girl has the ability to somehow cancel out Quirks.

The heroes agree the bullets are still in a testing phase, so there is no telling the true extent of Eri’s Quirk. Still, it seems capable of erasing things like Quirks in a permanent fashion. Now, fans are counting down the days until Eri is saved from her caretaker and shown a world where Quirks do more good than bad.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.