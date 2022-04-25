My Hero Academia Visits the Wild West With Cute New Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia has proven time and again that it has mastered the superhero genre. From its pros to its villains, the series has toyed with genre for years now, and fans are always down for My Hero Academia trying other aesthetics on for size. The show has done it before with its isekai theme from seasons ago, and now, a new piece of art is exploring a special western makeover.

And this one? Well, it definitely gives Bakugo too much power. The cute Western sketch shows the blonde kid armed with a gun, but Izuku doesn't seem too perturbed by the ordeal.

As you can see above, the art was done by nstime23 on Twitter, and the account belongs to one of Kohei Horikoshi's assistants. The page is known for showering fans with random sketches tied to My Hero Academia, and Mirko was a staple for nstime23 to sketch. Butt now, well – it seems Izuku and Bakugo have taken over the scene.

The artwork here shows Izuku and Bakugo in full western gear as you can see. Both boys have on wide-brimmed hats while Bakugo rocks a denim jacket, tucked shirt, and dark boots. Izuku is a bit more low-key with his overall and undershirt, but he's got a scarf on to fit the vibe. In this shot, Bakugo appears to be whistling with a smoking gun in hand, and he seems to have just let off several rounds into the wall behind him.

This cute makeover shows a new side of the friends we've not seen before, and My Hero Academia fans are loving the special look. It's hard to imagine the heroes ever doing this in the main series, but Bakugo would no doubt have modeled like this as a kid so long as he got to hold a gun. So if My Hero Academia wants to explore this friendship a bit more, nobody would say a word against it.

What do you think of this adorable take on Izuku and Bakugo? Do you need My Hero Academia to give us more flashbacks of the friends from way back in the day? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.