My Hero Academia Assistant Shares Cute Baby Bakugo Art

Bakugo is easily one of the most popular young heroes of My Hero Academia, with fans consistently voting him to the top of the charts with each popularity poll. With the young hot-tempered hero working toward forming a solid relationship with Deku, whom he previously bullied throughout most of his life, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has imagined the popular anime character in a brand new light, drawing him as a baby being taken care of by none other than his rival Midoriya.

My Hero Academia is set to reveal some major news at this year's Hero Fes 2022, with the sixth season of the anime adaptation set to arrive later this year. At this upcoming event, the first episode of season six will be aired, but it has promised some other big revelations, with many fans thinking that this perhaps might be the place for new details when it comes to a possible fourth film of the Shonen franchise. In the past, creator Kohei Horikoshi hinted at the idea that we might see ten movies total following the story of Deku and his friends at UA Academy, though if this were the case, they would most likely take place after the finale of the manga series.

My Hero Academia assistant, Yoshinori, shared this new artwork on their Official Twitter Account, seeing Deku having to handle a pint-sized Bakugo, who clearly hasn't lost a step when it comes to his hot temper despite his small stature in this new sketch:

During the War Arc, every hero is set to play a role in the battle against Shigaraki and his newly formed organization known as the Paranormal Liberation Front. Bakugo especially will be front and center in this conflict, as the heroes and the villains are set to give it their all and rest assured, there are plenty of casualties on both sides with this set to be one of the biggest battles that the heroes of Class 1-A have ever encountered. The War Arc is so big that it could very well swallow all the episodes of season six, so it will be interesting to see where the story wraps with these upcoming episodes.

